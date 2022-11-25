The 8:56 Foundation recently joined up with Saturday's parkrun to highlight men's mental health awareness to highlight International Men's Day.

Runners from TEAM 856 took part in the run, which takes place weekly at The Walks.

The most recent statistics from the Mental Health Foundation say that 75% of all suicides are committed by men, and it is currently the largest cause of death for the gender of those in their forties.

8:56 runners at parkrun in The Walks

One of the key ways the 8:56 Foundation is campaigning to change these numbers is to reduce the stigma around having mental health conversations.

The organisation's #ItsTimeToTalk campaign focuses on encouraging men to talk about their mental health and well-being.

On the same day the foundation teamed up with Gayton United to present them with the #ItsTimeToTalk banner ahead of their match with Attleborough Town.

8:56 Foundation at Gayton United football club

Foundation member Richard Watson said: "It is great to have a number of sports clubs on board with this initiative."

The 8:56 Foundation will soon begin its festive messaging with its 12 Days Of Christmas themed giveaway, which begins next week on Thursday, December 1.

The foundation has received a major prize from a kind donor and this will be joined by other prizes which are set to offer a helping hand to supporters across the seasonal period.

The 8:56 Foundation are Lynn News' charity of the year

Prizes on offer, that may assist locals with the cost-of-living crisis and increasing food bills, include retail cards and butcher vouchers.

To participate, Lynn News readers can follow the 8:56 Foundation Facebook page, and find the latest post at 8:56 am on each of the 12 Days starting from the first of the month for entry details.

Two winners will then be announced each day at 8:56 pm.

Visit www.856foundation.org.uk for further information.