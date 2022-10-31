Lynn’s Priory Rotary Club provided a harvest lunch for 80 guests, following a two year break due to the Covid pandemic.

Organised by communities committee chairman Ken Banks, with help from 20 volunteers, guests enjoyed roast beef and apple pie at the William Burt Centre, West Winch.

The lunch has been held for more than 30 years, with catering on this occasion by Ann Pacini.

Priory Rotary Club of King's Lynn organised a Harvest Lunch at The William Burt Centre West Winch on Saturday October 22nd..Pictured before the lunch are LtoR, Jonathan Holmes (Priory Rotary President), Ann Pacini, Peter Waddison. (60164462)

Singer Peter Waddison entertained the guests and transport to and from the venue was available.

The club is organising an over 70s film screening of Matilda The Musical on Monday, November 28 at the Alive Corn Exchange.

Tickets can be booked at bharti.patel@west-norfolk.gov.uk or by phoning 07375 375404.