An 82-year-old from Lynn who was caught with more than 1,000 illegal images of children has been placed on the sex offenders’ register.

Brian Butterfield, of Blackford in Reffley, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to be sentenced.

At a previous hearing on November 9, he had pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

Brian Butterfield was sentenced at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Butterfield, who is retired and receives a pension, made 82 Category A photographs and 84 Category A videos of children – the most serious – between March 11, 2017 and March 29, 2021.

He also made 323 Category B photographs and 533 Category C photographs, as well as 33 Category B videos and two Category C videos.

This brought the total amount of photographs and videos to 1,057.

Crown prosecutor Holly Postle told the court that in March 2021, a warrant was executed at Butterfield’s home address. A number of electronic devices were seized, on which the illegal material was found.

Investigators discovered what appeared to be a sharing platform for such material on the devices, as well as software which aimed to defend against tracking and surveillance.

Magistrates, chaired by Ginny Hutton, examined a pre-sentence report on Butterfield carried out by probation services.

In line with its recommendations, they opted to hand him an 18-month community order which will require him to complete up to 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

Butterfield has also been handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years, and is now the subject of notification requirements which will require him to regularly update police on the likes of his personal details and address.

Mitigating, solicitor Charlotte Winchester said that Butterfield – who had no previous convictions – has committed no further offences since his arrest.

“He has had counselling, which he feels has helped him,” she said.

“He is extremely remorseful for what has happened.

“He accepts full responsibility. I have no doubt whatsoever that he is a man who will co-operate fully with the probation services.”

Butterfield was also fined £576, and will pay £145 in legal costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Magistrates made an order for his devices to be forfeited and destroyed.