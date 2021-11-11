Incredible video footage has emerged showing approximately 90,000 birds flocking to mudflats in Norfolk after migrating to the UK from Iceland for the winter.

It was captured by Derek Lees, 72, who had purposefully headed to RSPB Snettisham in the hope of seeing a flock of migrated birds feasting on the mudflats.

Some 90,000 birds have flocked to mudflats in Norfolk to feed after migrating to the UK from Iceland for the winter. (53011824)

The retired automotive technical consultant was thrilled to see approximately 90,000 birds when he arrived there on Monday, November 8.

The film shows the enormous gathering of birds, predominantly knots and oystercatchers, moving together in a huddle on the mudflats at Lagoon 4.

Derek, who lives in Walsall, Staffordshire, said: "The birds migrate to UK from their breeding grounds in Greenland/Iceland at this time of year to feed on the mudflats.

"They are forced off the mudflats during seven metre high tides, which happened last weekend and will be repeated in the spring high tides."

