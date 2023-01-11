A 92-year-old was forced to wait in the back of an ambulance for 12 hours due to no beds being available.

Litcham man Mervyn Jones attended the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn on December 27 after developing low blood oxygen levels.

However, he was unable to be admitted due to a lack of space inside - and ended up being given an iPad by ambulance staff while he waited, according to a BBC report.

Ambulances queuing outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn (Image: Wheelz Media)

A spokesman for the hospital said that “the incident occurred while the hospital, mirroring the wider NHS, was dealing with significant pressures at our front door”.

They added that Mr Jones’ family said the care received in the emergency vehicle was “really good” and that he both received an x-ray and had bloods taken while waiting to be handed over.

The incident came at the end of a month in which delays left nearly 80% of patients waiting outside the QEH in ambulances.

Data from NHS England showed that from December 12-18, 77.1% of handovers were delayed.

On Mr Jones being left outside the hospital for 12 hours, Helen Blanchard, interim chief nurse at the QEH, said: “We apologise profusely for the ambulance handover delays Mr Jones experienced last week.

“This is not the care that we would want for our patients. Our health and care system continues to experience high levels of demand.

“Our emergency department staff are working closely with health and care colleagues to make sure patients are seen as quickly as possible and treated appropriately.”

The BBC report added that Mr Jones suffers with heart problems, and that an ambulance arrived for him within 20 minutes of being called.

That came despite his family reportedly being told that it may take up to nine hours.

It had been called at 8.30am - but Mr Jones was not admitted to the QEH until 8.50pm.

During December when the Lynn News reported on handover delays, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) had said: “The NHS is currently facing incredibly high demand and we are working very closely with hospitals to reduce handover delays and improve care to our patients.”