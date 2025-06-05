A care home resident has donated £20,000 to Lynn’s hospital in memory of his wife.

Ray Foyster, 92, a much-loved resident at Goodwins Hall in Lynn made the heartfelt and generous gesture to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital as a touching tribute to his late wife, Tess.

The gift will support vital training and equipment at the hospital whose staff cared for Tess many times throughout her life.

Ray presents his generous donation to the QEH's charity manager, Samantha Taylor

And the donation fulfils a long-held dream of Ray’s to show appreciation for the care his wife received from the NHS and his desire to give back to the community which meant so much to the couple.

“Tess was a wonderful woman. She was strong-willed, she never moaned and never put herself first. She supported me every step of the way even though she lived with a painful and debilitating condition,” said Ray.

Tess was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at just 19 and endured numerous hospital visits over the years, including three hip replacement operations and two knee replacements.

Ray Foyster, 92, has donated £20,000 to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in tribute to his late wife, Tess

But her condition never dampened her spirit or her devotion to Ray and their life together.

“We were devoted to each other, our home and my business. That’s why I wanted to make the donation to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in her memory - it’s what Tess would have wanted,” said Ray.

Samantha Taylor, charity manager at the QEH, met with Ray when he visited to make his donation.

She said: “A huge thank you to Ray for his generous donation to our hospital. These vital funds will have a real impact on our patients, their families and the staff who care for them.”

Ray and Tess shared a life rooted in hard work, community spirit and love. Ray began his career as an engineer after joining the RAF at 19, later building a successful business in Norfolk in car and tractor mechanical services.

Known for his reliability and fairness, he built a strong reputation among local farmers and residents, and always aimed to provide a good service at a good price.

His workshop on land alongside their home grew to include apprentices and even spray-painting services - a testament to his dedication to offering a full range of support to the local community.

A resident at Goodwins Hall for nearly a year, Ray continues to lead an active and social life. He enjoys walking daily around the grounds, clocking up steps and even doing standing push-ups in his room to stay fit, a spokesperson said.

Gardening, a shared passion he enjoyed with Tess, remains one of his favourite activities, nurtured by the beautiful surroundings of the care home.

“Ray recently fulfilled a long-held dream by donating an amazing £20,000 to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital charity,” said Flavia Hansell, home manager at Goodwins Hall.

“He shared how much the hospital has meant to him over the years, especially for the care they provided to his beloved wife and many others in the community. It’s a truly heartfelt gesture, and we are honoured to celebrate Ray’s kindness and generosity.”

Though Ray and Tess never had children - a decision made due to Tess’s condition which can be passed on through the generations - their lives were far from quiet.

With Tess being one of 11 siblings, the couple were blessed with many nieces and nephews, who brought joy and liveliness into their lives, the care home said.

“Ray’s story is one of devotion, resilience and an enduring commitment to community. His generous donation in memory of Tess stands as a touching tribute to a lifelong love and a lasting legacy of care and compassion,” the home added.