93ft Tower gives vantage spot over King's Lynn

Here are some sights not too many people see - the view atop Greyfriars Tower close to the centre of Lynn.

The tower in the Memorial Gardens stands just under 93ft high and given that it has a ‘lean’ of about 1 degree is sometimes referred to as Lynn’s ‘leaning tower’.

The grade I-listed building dates back to the 15th century. As its names suggests, it was part of the Franciscan priory founded in Lynn (when it was known as Bishop’s Lynn, of course) in 1235.

Views of King's Lynn seen from the rooftop of Grey Friars Tower.

The Franciscans were popularly known as the Grey Friars from the colour of their robes.

In 1538, under Henry VIII, the monastic buildings were torn down and the stone used for building projects, with one major exception.

The bell tower of the friary church was spared because it acted as a useful navigation aide to sailors navigating The Wash.

The River Ouse and Palm Paper can be seen from the rooftop of Grey Friars Tower.

Nowadays it is largely looked after by Mark Fuller, of West Norfolk Council, and it was he who kindly let our photographer in and up the stairs to take these pictures from the top.

A view of London Road in King's Lynn seen from the rooftop of Grey Friars Tower.. (6647018)

On a clear day you can see to Lincolnshire across the Wash. This was a little more overcast. But local landmarks picked out include the College of West Anglia tower block, the Minster, Palm Paper and London Road.

Mark Fuller from the Borough Council on the rooftop of Grey Friars Tower