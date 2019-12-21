A Baltic flavour to Christmas tree at King's Lynn community centre

The Christmas tree at Providence Street community centre in Lynn has been decorated with a Baltic twist thanks to the local Lithuanian Society.

The group offered to decorate the tree at the Freebridge centre with a variety of items, including some that the group had made themselves.

Audrone Mordasiene said: “It’s a little present to Freebridge from us all. Our community wanted to try and do something to help make our town, and we do see it as our town too, even nicer and a better place to live.

“Being together with others from our community, even for a short time, is very special. One of the reasons we have the group is to make friends with other communities and people living in the town and this is a great chance to do that.”

A total of 21 people from the society joined in with making and hanging the decorations, many of which were made in the same colours at the country’s flag – yellow, red and green.

Ms Mordasiene explained: “We have a very serious and family-based Christmas Eve. When it comes to food there are lots of separate dishes that we all share. There is no meat, no fat, no drinking. We will often put out a plate of food for a family member who’s passed away and is no longer with us.

“On Christmas Day it’s pretty much the same as an English Christmas. We have big parties, eat big meals, visit friends!”

There are over 7000 people from the Lithuanian community living in and around King’s Lynn and the group are always keen to hear from anyone who would like to join the society. They have lots of events planned for the New Year and are just starting a group in Wisbech.

Ms Mordasiene explained why the group was created in Lynn: “We want to continue our traditions and remember our language but also just do things together.

“We want to make friends with other communities and help each other with English and integrating with the local people.”

If you’d like to find out more about the Lithuanian Society contact the Placeshapers at Providence Street on placeshapers@freebridge.org.uk.

