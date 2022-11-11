A tutoring business in Lynn has received an award, correlating with their three year anniversary.

Heather and Paul Rugg run Kip McGrath tuition centre in Lynn and have won a Franchisee Good Practice Award for ‘working tirelessly’ since opening thee years ago.

The couple run the education centre on Norfolk Street where they and a team of tutors teach students English and Maths from the ages of seven to GCSE .

Pictured, Heather and Paul Rugg pictured with Global CEO Storm McGrath (right) (60553307)

Heather said: “During the last three years we have taught nearly 5,500 individual lessons to over 200 students, with the vast majority making at least a year’s progress in their first 10 lessons.

“Imagine what this does for their self confidence!”

Heather and Paul were nominated by their regional business development manager Ben Tippen, who applauded them for working thoughout the pandemic.

Ben said: "Through sheer grit, determination and the will to create a successful business, they have entrenched KMEC Kings’ Lynn within the local community."

Heather and Paul's next aims for Kip McGrath is to help more pupils through personalised learning programmes and work closely with schools and charities.