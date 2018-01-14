A busy start to the year for Downham Market branch of Royal British Legion

The new year may have only just begun, but it has already been a busy couple of weeks for Downham and District’s Royal British Legion branch.

At its first meeting of the year, it was confirmed that the branch had raised in excess of £25,000 for the Poppy Appeal, with a number of collections in the town.

Downham and District's Royal British Legion young standard bearer Elizabeth Davies, who is to attend the Menin Gate event in France for the centenary of the ceasefire of WWI. Photo: SUBMITTED.

A spokeswoman said: “All our collectors did a sterling job for which the branch is very grateful.”

The branch is set to have links to the centenary of the ceasefire of the First World War later this year when its young standard bearer Elizabeth Davies attends the Menin Gate event in Belgium.

The spokeswoman said Elizabeth has also recently been awarded gold for her Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, and is a university student.

One of the branch’s stalwarts has been recognised for her service after more than 40 years in her secretary role.

Rose Gidney was presented with a 35 year award for poppy collection, a letter of congratulations from the national chairman and a vase to show the branch’s appreciation.

Leslie Davies has been appointed in her place.

Downham and District RBL meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 7.30pm at Denis Sneezum Court, with the next being planned for March, all are welcome to attend.

For more information contact deputy chairman Peter Mouncer on 01366 384726.