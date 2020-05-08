A busy VE Day in store for West Norfolk despite the coronavirus lockdown
Published: 06:00, 08 May 2020
Despite official celebrations being cancelled due to the coronavirus, the public are still planning to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day today.
Households and businesses across the region will be remembering when Germany surrendered unconditionally to the Allies at the end of the Second World War.
West Norfolk mayor Geoff Hipperson will ‘virtually’ visit the Queen Elizabeth Hospital through a video call for the occasion.
Read moreKings LynnQuirky
More by this authorBen Hardy