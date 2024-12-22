Here’s our weekly look at books with Waterstones of Norfolk Street...

Another delicious slice of festive cosy crime from the author of Murder at Holly House finds Grasby and Juggers investigating a mysterious double murder in a remote coastal village awash with high-quality hosiery.

It’s just before Christmas, 1953. Grasby and Juggers are investigating a puzzling murder in the remote village of Uthley’s Bay. A fisherman has been found dead on the beach, with a stocking wound tight around his throat.

A festive mystery for one and all. Hundreds of pairs of stockings, in neat cellophane bags, soon wash up on the shore. A blizzard cuts off Grasby and Juggers from help, and the local innkeeper is murdered. Any remaining Christmas cheer goes up in smoke as the villagers refuse to talk, leaving the two detectives chasing false leads in the snow.

The Christmas Stocking Murders by Denzil Meyrick

To make matters worse, Grasby can’t stop thinking about stockings. Why does everyone seem to be enjoying strangely high standards of hosiery, even beneath their oilskins? Who is the sinister bespectacled man snooping around their hotel? And how can they solve the murder when everyone in the village is a suspect?

BOOK CHART

Compiled by Waterstones, Norfolk Street, King’s Lynn

1. Orbital – Samantha Harvey

2. Butter – Asako Yuzuki

3. A Pawtobiography – Ted the Dog

4. Simply Jamie – Jamie Oliver

5. Diddly Squat: Home to Roost – Jeremy Clarkson

6. I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You – Miranda Hart

7. Quicksilver – Callie Hart

8. We Solve Murders – Richard Osman

9. Murder Under Mistletoe – Rev. Richard Coles

10. Murder at Holly House – Denzil Meyrick