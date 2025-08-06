Community groups and charities in Lynn are being asked to host conversations to help shape multi-million-pound funding coming into the town.

The call comes after it was announced that from 2026, the town will receive up to £20million over ten years through the Government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods programme - formerly known as the Long Term Plan for Towns.

This can be invested across the eight themes of regeneration; high streets and heritage; housing, work, productivity and skills; cohesion; health and wellbeing; transport; safety and security; and education and opportunity.

The conference was held at South Lynn Community Centre. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Groups and charities are being offered the chance to hold meetings and share feedback from residents on how this money could be prioritised.

To assist, a ‘community conversations’ toolkit can be found at https://www.visionkingslynn.co.uk/have-your-say/

People are urged to get in touch with visionkl@west-norfolk.gov.uk if you would like to host a community conversation. Funding is available for resources such as engagement activities, incentives, refreshments or venue hire.

The opportunity to get involved was announced at a conference that took place on Tuesday, July 22 at South Lynn Community Centre.

Around 45 representatives of various groups and organisations attended the event which provided an update on the programme, invited feedback on the priorities for Lynn, and discussed ways to make sure that people are engaged.

The Plan for Neighbourhoods focuses on three objectives - thriving communities, stronger places, and taking back control.

The programme is being overseen in the town by the Lynn Neighbourhood Board.

Chair Vicky Etheridge said: “The Plan for Neighbourhoods represents a significant opportunity for us to deliver initiatives and projects that make a tangible difference within Lynn’s neighbourhoods and in the town centre.

“Listening to local people, understanding their aspirations, is key to coming up with a plan for how this funding is invested which is why we are keen to work with groups and charities who already have existing relationships and connections in our town.

“We want to empower community conversations, and the form that these take is up to community groups and charities. But what we can do is offer our support in the form of funding to make it as easy as possible for people go get involved.

“Thank you to everyone who attended the community conference and who has already committed to holding a community conversation.”

The community conversations are just one aspect of the engagement which began in summer 2024 with a comprehensive public consultation. Further consultation is planned this autumn on the vision and priorities which will form the regeneration plan that must be submitted to government by November 28.

A second conference will take place 5-7pm on Tuesday, September 16 at the Discovery Centre. Any community groups or charities wishing to reserve a free place can email visionkl@west-norfolk.gov.uk

Cllr Alistair Beales, leader of West Norfolk Council, said: “We want to work collaboratively with community groups, charities, and local people in the months and years to come so that together we can ensure this funding is invested where it is most needed.

“The consultation that has already taken place in 2024 shows us that there are some clear issues and ambitions for the town emerging.

“Now we want to build on what we know in these community conversations, and with the subsequent consultation and engagement that will continue for years to come and which is a hallmark of this programme.

“I would encourage everyone to get involved in any way they can and help us to identify how and where this multi-million-pound funding can make a difference for the town.”