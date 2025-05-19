Residents are being invited to see early designs for a new state-of-the-art new hospital in Lynn at a series of public events in June and July.

These events will include a first look at visuals of what the new Queen Elizabeth Hospital building will look like.

Designed by architects BDP, specialists in healthcare design and development, the building is being developed using a standardised blueprint design for all new hospitals, developed in consultation with hundreds of clinicians, healthcare staff and patients across the country.

People will soon have the chance to have a look at designs for the new Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Paul Brooks, director of estates and facilities and senior responsible officer for the new QEH, will be leading the events.

He said: “This is the third set of public information sessions we’ve hosted in the local area since we have been part of the New Hospital Programme, and I’m pleased to be able to bring along visuals to show people what the new QEH will look like.

“There is a huge amount of work going on to bring a new hospital to West Norfolk for our patients, our community and our staff.

“I look forward to seeing as many people as possible at these events updating on our progress to a new QEH and the work to keep our current site open and providing excellent care.”

Information sessions will be taking place at the following locations, with doors open at 5.45pm and presentations starting at 6pm:

• Tuesday, June 10 - Hunstanton Town Hall

• Thursday, June 12 - Lynn Town Hall

• Monday, June 16 - Virtual event

• Wednesday, June 18 - Swaffham Assembly Rooms

• Wednesday, June 25 - South Wootton Village Hall

• Wednesday, July 16 - Marshland St James Village Hall

• Monday, July 21 - Downham Town Hall

Attendees will have the chance to hear more about the new multi-storey car park which will be built on the existing main hospital car park.

The team of experts will also explain how they are developing services for the new building.

This includes how the trust is preparing its departments for the move across to a “digitally enabled hospital” and the “healthcare innovations” being explored to meet the needs of residents.

To register to attend, book online at www.newqeh.org.uk

Otherwise, email newhospital@qehkl.nhs.uk or call 01553 613051.