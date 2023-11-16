Drivers have been warned not to cut through a bus route while bollards have been lowered for repairs.

The bollards on Hardings Way, heading into South Lynn, have not been working for a number of weeks now.

Norfolk County Council, which is responsible for them, says they have been lowered at the request of bus drivers who use the route due to problems with their card readers.

The Hardings Way bollards have been down for a number of weeks

However, Cllr Alex Kemp – who represents South Lynn on West Norfolk Council – says she has been contacted by residents who are worried about drivers taking advantage of the repair works.

“People are starting to drive through them and this is creating a very dangerous situation,” she said.

“These repairs are taking too long. The bollards need replacing now.

“This is a matter of safety and the county council needs to get its priorities right.”

A spokesperson for the county council said the bollards were lowered at the request of bus drivers after an issue with proximity card readers resulted in them failing to lower when a bus approached.

“We’re currently working to put in place the right equipment to allow the bollards to resume working as usual, and will be raising them again as soon as the new technology is in place,” they added.

“In the meantime, we remind all drivers that improper use of these routes is a traffic offence and should be avoided at all times.”