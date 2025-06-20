Youngsters at a West Norfolk school added a splash of colour to their day when they took part in their first colour run event.

Children at Fairstead Community Primary and Nursery and parents enjoyed glorious weather for the fun-filled event which raised funds for the school’s new Muddy Wellies Allotment project.

A school spokesperson said: “This new allotment holds special significance for our school community as it is dedicated to the memories of two cherished staff members, Louise Clarridge and Sharon Norgate, who sadly passed away.

Thumbs up for a great event.

“Their families were present to cut the ribbon, making the moment even more poignant and memorable for all involved.”

The colour run began with an energetic warm-up session led by Premier Education, which got everyone in high spirits. Following the warm-up, children dashed through a vibrant cloud of colours and the spokesperson said it was “heartwarming to see the enthusiasm of our pupils and their dedication to this worthwhile project”.

“The event fostered a sense of community, connecting everyone together with a common goal. We are very proud of the Fairstead team which includes our PTFA, parents/carers, school staff and children for making the event such a success. We look forward to the next event and to seeing our children flourish in the Muddy Wellies Allotment,” the spokesperson added.

The colour run raised money for the school's allotment project.

Some of the youngsters full of colour after the first-time event.

In the frame for Fairstead's first colour run.

Adults and children joined in.

Pupils enjoy colour run fun.

Fairstead stages its first colour run.