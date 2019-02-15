A day with the mayor for Flitcham schoolchildren

Flitcham Primary Academy met mayor Nick Daubney during the school's visit to Lynn’s council chamber on Tuesday.

The children were allowed to try on ceremonial clothing and ask questions during their time in the Town Hall.

Headteacher and teacher of years one and two, Ms Amanda Dobson said: “The children really enjoyed finding out about local history and Florence Ada Coxon, the first female mayor.

Flitcham pupils in the council chamber with the mayor (7201546)

"They joined in with a procession dressed in robes, carrying swords and other ceremonial items and also had an opportunity to meet the mayor and ask him some questions.”