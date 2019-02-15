Home   News   Article

A day with the mayor for Flitcham schoolchildren

By Ben Hardy
-
ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:00, 15 February 2019

Flitcham Primary Academy met mayor Nick Daubney during the school's visit to Lynn’s council chamber on Tuesday.

MLNF-19AF02069
MLNF-19AF02069

The children were allowed to try on ceremonial clothing and ask questions during their time in the Town Hall.

Flitcham School visiting Kings Lynn Council Chamber..Kayleigh Fenn-Briars MLNF-19AF02072
Flitcham School visiting Kings Lynn Council Chamber..Kayleigh Fenn-Briars MLNF-19AF02072

Headteacher and teacher of years one and two, Ms Amanda Dobson said: “The children really enjoyed finding out about local history and Florence Ada Coxon, the first female mayor.

Flitcham pupils in the council chamber with the mayor (7201546)
Flitcham pupils in the council chamber with the mayor (7201546)

"They joined in with a procession dressed in robes, carrying swords and other ceremonial items and also had an opportunity to meet the mayor and ask him some questions.”

Kayleigh Fenn-Briars MLNF-19AF02073
Kayleigh Fenn-Briars MLNF-19AF02073

COMMENTS
()

Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.

People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.

Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.

 

Terms of Comments

We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.

If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE