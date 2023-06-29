An Eastern European family have combined their love of people and food by opening a new restaurant in Gaywood.

Their exciting new venture was given civic backing on Saturday when borough mayor Margaret Wilkinson cut a red ribbon to officially declare the new enterprise open on Lynn Road.

The mayor said she was delighted to give her support to the Sand Clock Cafe, Restaurant and Bar.

Elina Mertei, Modrite Mertei and Anastasiya Amena ​​​​​outside the business

Borough mayor Margaret Wilkinson officially opens the Sand Clock Cafe and Restaurant Bar

Accompanied by her consort, Dawn Leigh, Ms Wilkinson expressed the hope that the restaurant would soon become a popular venue for local residents and people from the wider community.

It is being run by Elina Mertei with support from her mother Modrite, originally from Latvia, and the restaurant’s staff.

With a creative flair for design, Elina has given the premises a fresh, contemporary look with cool white walls and natural forest wall covering.

Borough mayor Margaret Wilkinson, second from left, with Elina Mertei, Modrite Mertei and Anastasiya Amena ​​​​​

Inside the new Sand Clock Cafe and Restaurant Bar in Gaywood

“I have always loved food, its preparation and cooking and I would like people to come in and see what we have to offer,” she said. “This venture is a dream come true for me and I want to make people happy and help brighten their day.”

The fully licensed restaurant is open from Wednesday to Sunday for breakfast, lunch and evening meals. Speciality dishes will be offered from time to time, she said.

Elina would like to hear from customers about what they would like to see on the menu

Elina and her team were welcomed to Gaywood by the Rector of St Faith’s Church, the Rev Kyla Sorensen, who is keen to bring church and community together.

Inside the new Sand Clock Cafe, Restaurant and Bar

“It was such a joy to celebrate the opening of the Sand Clock Cafe, Restaurant and Bar as a new business in Gaywood,” she said.

Rev Kyla said the family had obviously worked hard on the decor.

“The food is delicious and the staff are so warm and friendly,” she said.

“We wish them all the very best and are looking forward to being able to visit often in the months and years to come.”

The restaurant can be contacted on mobile 07928167979.