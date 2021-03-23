Music lovers and diners will sample a drinking and dining experience like never before when a new venue opens its doors in the summer.

Described as a cross between a mad hatter’s tea party and Hard Rock café, The Tipsy Teapot promises to be a place for all occasions and all ages.

Based down the High Street, the focus is on informality. There are teacups and top hats as lights, furniture on the walls, funky furniture and top class service.

The Tipsy Teapot down Lynn's High Street (45210229)

Food will be served all day using freshly sourced local ingredients but used in unusual ways. Punters shouldn’t be surprised if their pasta is served in an edible bowl made of cheese or a cocktail arrives in a teapot

Owner Mingo Keith explained: “Every element of Tipsy has been designed so that it is the place to celebrate every life event and to be instagrammable at every angle.

“The ladies toilets, for example included every detail of design to make sure that the mirrors had the right lighting and were angled for that perfect selfie.

“The grand flower wall platform in the speakeasy bar can be sectioned for private celebrations seating 44 and the enchanted gazebo in the restaurant can be booked for private dining.

“It’s a place to get dressed up to the nines, to see and be seen and to dine, drink and dance the night away.”

He added: “I haven’t done it all on my own. A lovely local couple, Mr and Mrs Tipsy, have been pretty hands on throughout lockdown, bringing my ideas to life.

“I’m going to need help of course, as it is important that all my guests have a memorable experience, so top class service is a must.

“I will be hiring for our team in the coming weeks through my social media channels @tipsyteapotbar.”