Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust held its final event at the weekend, following the announcement that the charity would have to close.

The charity was set up in 2018 to protect Lynn’s Guildhall building, where Shakespeare was thought to have once performed.

The event – ‘Our Last Blast!’ – was held on Sunday and saw the unveiling of the portrait of Guildhall saviour Alec Penrose.

It was explained that Penrose’s efforts 75 years ago saved the Guildhall from being bulldozed.

The audience saw a portrait of him, painted by his granddaughter Susannah Penrose.

They then enjoyed watching the premiere of the film of ‘The Play’s the Thing,’ written and performed by the Time Will Tell theatre company.

The audience then heard about the new Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust (SGT) fund that will be awarding grants in support of projects that further the charitable aims of SGT.

A ‘lively’ question and answer session saw trustees critical of both the National Trust and West Norfolk Council for their failure to keep SGT running.

Chair of trustees Ivor Rowlands said: “After four years of ignoring Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust, the council is setting up several mirror organisations instead, but these ones will cost public money.

“Working with SGT, the council could have benefited from the £40,000 we had accumulated.

“Instead, it must find in excess of £100,000 to set up its own replacements. That could take at least a year.”