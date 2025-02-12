Budding young athletes from West Norfolk Academies Trust primary schools gathered for a festival of sport.

Pupils were able to have a go at a range of activities - from hockey dominoes to the beanbag challenge and Boccia - at the event on Tuesday, February 4.

Originally the Key Stage 1 (aged five to seven) festival was arranged to take place at Snettisham Primary, but a flooded field saw the action move to Heacham Junior where children from the school were joined by those from Gaywood, Walpole Cross Keys, West Lynn, Heacham Infants and Clenchwarton.

Lots of concentration from this youngster. Picture: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt Photography

Heacham Junior’s PE lead James Agate said sports leaders from Heacham Junior School in Years 3, 4, 5 and 6, helped to run the events. Members of the Year 4 Avocets class were also involved with the festival.

“I enjoyed running the sports as they were fun and engaging for the younger children,” said one of the leaders.

Having fun at WNAT sports event. Picture: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt Photography

Year One Gaywood Primary School pupil Ottilie Blackmore said the games had been great.

This duo are ready for a sporting challenge. Picture: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt Photography

“My favourite game was throwing a bean bag into a hoop. I liked getting it through the hoop at the back because it was worth 10 points. Gracie and I got 220 points together! We beat the world record,” the youngster claimed.

Youngsters trying out some of the activities. Picture: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt Photography

Pupils enjoyed trying a variety of sports. Picture: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt Photography