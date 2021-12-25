The Bishop of Lynn, Dr Jane Steen, is marking her first Christmas in the role following her historic appointment in the spring.

Here, Bishop Jane shares her reflections on the year and the meanings of the season for her:

I’m looking forward to my first Christmas in Norfolk. Of course, we’ll be having a Norfolk goose and Norfolk wine – I just hope the family can come to share it!

The Fisher Fleet was blessed by the Bishop of Lynn, The Venerable Dr Jane Steen. (49110166)

We’ve had a difficult time for nearly two years now. Covid and Covid restrictions are hard for us all.

Our hearts go out at Christmas to those who have lost loved ones this last year. We need a bit of festive cheer. Omicron has taken us all by surprise.

If you’re reading this, I hope you’ve had your two vaccine shots and your booster. If you haven’t, please do. Keep yourself and your family safe.

We often think of Christmas as family time, and so it often is. It’s also much more than that. Two thousand years ago, a young woman gave birth to a son and named him Jesus.

That son grew up and showed people God’s love. The story of Jesus is the story of love. His love is strong as life, as strong as light. The Gospel of John tells us: ‘the light shines in the darkness and the darkness does not overcome it.’

I always remember that at Christmas. Jesus’ life wasn’t easy. He lost people he cared about. Some people hated him. In the end, people crucified him. Yet, even in the darkness of bereavement and death, the light shines and the darkness is never stronger. However hard it is, love wins through.

That’s what Christmas is about for me. At the heart of Christmas, is unquenchable love alive in Jesus.

If this Christmas brings you sadness, know that your sadness speaks of your love. If Christmas brings you joy, know that joy comes from love too. Love came down at Christmas, says the old carol – and you know, it’s really true.

May God bless you, and deepen your love this Christmas and in the year ahead.