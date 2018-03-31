A flavour of future at Downham Market school’s careers fair

From plumbing to law, and construction to sporting coaching – year six pupils at a school in Downham looked ahead to their future at a careers fair last Friday.

Around 40 youngsters at Nelson Academy got involved in the fair, and 12 different companies and organisations gave a flavour of a variety of potential career routes.

Downham Market Nelson Academy annual year six career and futures fair. Pictured FltoR Peggy Hills. Beth Arnold. Livvi Hodges (Plumber) Tia Tooley.

Assistant principal Glen Rossiter said: “It was brilliant. A lot of the children came away with new ideas of what they wanted to do for their career.

“But it was really good as it got them considering what they need to do to get there.”

Among the organisations were Norfolk County Council, St John Ambulance and Steven Seals Builders, as well as a plumber, solicitors, a sports coach and a farm food firm.

Mr Rossiter said: “They were all really helpful and knowledgeable.”

Downham Market Nelson Academy annual year six career and futures fair. Pictured in centre Teacher Glen Rossiter with students