The 2025 West Norfolk Business Awards are taking place in just two weeks.

Organised by the Lynn News and our sister title Your Local Paper, the glittering ceremony will be held on Friday, March 7 at the usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

Over the last three weeks, we have focused on 2024 winners, with the three in the spotlight last week being Images Hair & Beauty (King’s Lynn Champion), Walpole Highway-based Tamar Nurseries (Environmental Champion) and Eric’s Fish and Chips of Thornham (Leisure and Tourism).

Tyler Pease, chef de partie at The Angel at Watlington, took home the Employee of the Year award, sponsored by Mars, in 2024

This week we put the spotlight on the final two 2024 winners.

Tyler Pease, who started as a pot washer at The Angel at Watlington six years ago, was crowned Employee of the Year in 2024. He received the accolade for his role as chef de partie after triumphing over Hannah Bates of Arbuckles and Helen Stafford of The Old Store at Snettisham.

Speaking after he received the award from Shaun Keight, of Mars, which is again sponsoring the category this year, Tyler said: “I wasn’t expecting this. My boss means the world to me, I’m happy that I’ve made him proud, I really am.”

Claire James of sponsor Metcalfe, Copeman and Pettefar Solicitors, second left, with Joanne Anderson, Paul Moore and Nick Swales of Lynnmoore Engineering

He added: “I want to take it over one day and be the head chef. I’m so shocked.”

Lynn firm Lynnmoore Engineering won the Business Innovation award last year and went on to also triumph in the Small Business of the Year accolade.

The engineering firm has been in Lynn for more than 30 years and was set up by James and Valerie Moore. Lynnmore is now run by their children Paul Moore and Joanne Anderson.

Lynnmoore designs and manufactures equipment from conveyors, washers and dryers to mixers and more.

After winning the award, Paul explained that he and Joanne lost their father four years ago and wanted to make him proud.

Paul said: “I’m following in his footsteps, I’m really happy, I’ve got a good team behind me.”

The shortlists for the 2025 awards, whose headline sponsor is once again West Norfolk Council, are as follows:

Mayor's Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council): Bespak, Home and Garden Outlet, Steele Media.

Mapus-Smith and Lemmon LLP is sponsoring the Small Business of the Year award

Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co): Daniel High (Doctor Thirstys Night Club and Rewind), Emily Phipps (The Angel at Watlington), Tom and Laura McEwan (Home Instead West Norfolk).

Brown & Co is sponsoring the Businessperson of the Year category

Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar): GH Hair Design, Workplace IT.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen): Conor Clark (MARS), Katrina Moffatt (Benchmarx Kitchens & Joinery), Meg Savage (Eric's Pizza).

Customer Care (My House Online): Crown Lodge, Munchkin and Me, King’s Lynn Residential Care Home.

Independent Retailer: GG's Treasures, Mabel Bakery, The Norfolk Deli.

Leisure and Tourism (Fraser Dawbarns): Majestic Cinema, True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum, Watatunga Wildlife Reserve.

Employee of the Year (Mars): Dan Mason (Workplace IT), Livvi Hodges (College of West Anglia), Sarah Cox (West Norfolk Deaf Association).

King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID): Fraser Dawbarns, Kip McGrath Education, Rose Garden Flowers.

Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council): Goodwins Hall Care Home, Mars Food, Springwood High School.

