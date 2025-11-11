Excitement is building as Lynn’s popular Christmas light switch-on event is now only a couple of weeks away.

West Norfolk Council has announced that it will be taking place at 5pm on Sunday, November 23.

People can expect a day full of festive cheer, family fun and live entertainment.

Last year's Lynn Christmas light switch-on Picture: Ian Burt

Kick off the festivities with Discover King’s Lynn’s popular children’s lantern-making workshop, held at 114 High Street, next to The Deck of Cards, from 2pm to 4pm.

There is no booking required - just drop in and get creative.

From 2pm, enjoy roaming performances throughout the town from the East Angles Brass Band and the dazzling Glitter Belles, bringing sparkle and sound to the streets.

The town will be filled with festivities. Picture: Ian Burt

Meanwhile, live music from Sarah Mai, St Martha’s School Choir and headliners Vex will be playing from the stage on the Tuesday Market Place from 2pm, and Simon Rowe from Radio West Norfolk will also be there to play Christmas hits between live sets.

West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Steve Bearshaw, and family, along with East Angles Brass Band, will lead the lantern parade at 4.20pm.

Starting from the Deck of Cards and winding through town, they will arrive at the Tuesday Market Place just in time for the big moment.

At 5pm, Cllr Bearshaw will officially switch on the Christmas lights, followed by more festive music from Vex.

There will be street entertainment during the afternoon. Picture: Ian Burt

Cllr Sue Lintern, cabinet member for culture and events at the borough council, said: “We are bringing fantastic festive cheer to Lynn with a full day of activities and entertainment.

“From lantern-making to live music and the lantern parade, there is something for everyone. I hope to see many of you join us to rock around our 32-foot Christmas trees in the Tuesday Market Place.”

Vicky Etheridge, BID manager at Discover King’s Lynn, added: “We are excited to kick off the festive season with sparkle, music, and community spirit. Come make a lantern, join the parade, and be part of the magic.”

What’s next in Lynn?

• Festive street entertainment every Saturday in December in the Vancouver Quarter shopping area

• Discover King’s Lynn festive market returns to the Tuesday Market Place on December 6 and 7

• Christmas window competition runs from November 29 – people can vote via the Discover King’s Lynn app for a chance to win a hamper. Businesses can enter to take part until November 13.

Ms Etheridge added: “That is Christmas pretty well wrapped up in Lynn!”