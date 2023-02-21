A solicitor representing a man in court described his actions as "a horticultural experiment" after six cannabis plants were found at his allotment.

Ovidiu Ciobanu, 38, of Draycote Close, Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates court on Thursday where he admitted to the offences of cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis.

Prosecutor Colette Harper outlined to the court that on Wednesday, November 2, police attended Ciobanu's rented allotment.

Ciobanu had six cannabis plants on his allotment, photo: iStock

Officers lifted up the poly tunnel to find the six cannabis plants.

Later on, a search was carried out of Ciobanu's home where cannabis, cultivated from the plants, was kept in jars in a cupboard under the stairs.

Ciobanu is a man of previous good character and has no previous convictions.

The cannabis cultivated from Ciobanu's plants is thought to be valued between £2,000-3,000.

His solicitor, George Sorrell told the magistrates that Ciobanu had found the cannabis plants "by chance".

"I can't persuade you that he didn't know what the plants were," said Mr Sorrell.

He went on to say: "They (the cannabis plants) grew very quickly and he began to keep the proceeds in glass jars.

"He is totally remorseful for his actions and because of the excess of this horticultural experiment, he could be in breach of his community order.

"That's the only mitigation I can think of."

For both offences, magistrates handed Ciobanu a fine of £550 with an added victim surcharge fee of £220 and court costs of £105.