Glitz and glamour at King’s Lynn’s Springwood High School prom

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 16:41, 10 July 2025
 | Updated: 17:48, 10 July 2025

The graduating class of 2025 returned to a Lynn school for a red-carpet experience for their prom.

Year 11 leavers arrived at Springwood High School in a diverse range of vehicles, from classic cars and vintage motors to sports cars, mopeds, SUVs, trucks, tractors, a fire engine, and one student even driving his racing go-kart.

A total of 200 partygoers were dressed for the occasion in a colourful array of ballgowns, cocktail dresses and evening suits.

