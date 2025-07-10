Glitz and glamour at King’s Lynn’s Springwood High School prom
The graduating class of 2025 returned to a Lynn school for a red-carpet experience for their prom.
Year 11 leavers arrived at Springwood High School in a diverse range of vehicles, from classic cars and vintage motors to sports cars, mopeds, SUVs, trucks, tractors, a fire engine, and one student even driving his racing go-kart.
A total of 200 partygoers were dressed for the occasion in a colourful array of ballgowns, cocktail dresses and evening suits.
Inside the decorated venue, entertainment ranged from arcade games and a disco to a dance mat with students and staff competing in a dance-off.
Refreshments included hand-crafted pizzas supplied by former Springwood students Danny and Lucy Child of Pizza Slice Guy, and a drinks bar. There was also a photo booth, where students were able to create lasting souvenirs of the evening.
Abbie Rawlinson, Year 11 pastoral manager who organised the event with Victoria Mann, head of Year 11, said: “Prom is a culmination of five years at Springwood, for some signifying the end of their journey with us, while others continue onto sixth form.
“This cohort has been a delight to work with - they have thrown themselves into every challenge, and participated in all aspects of school life. They have represented themselves in the community and national competitions, and we are immensely proud of them.
“We would like to thank everyone involved in making the Prom a wonderful evening for our leavers. A lot of work from the whole Springwood team will leave the students with a lot of special memories.”
Springwood High is a member of West Norfolk Academies Trust.