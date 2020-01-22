Home   News   Article

A King's Lynn dominatrix tells all

By Eve Tawfick
Published: 08:57, 22 January 2020

Since the advent of the 50 shades literary pandemic in 2011, BDSM has become more mainstream. Once considered a sexual subculture, practised only by heathens under the cover of darkness - the whips and chains phenomenon has evolved into a consumerist machine, a book genre and a film franchise.

CJ, who lives in Lynn, is a professional Domanatrix or “Domme” who earns about £100 an hour for her work.

