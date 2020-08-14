Students at Lynn's King Edward VII Academy have been celebrating their A-level results after recording a third year of "significant improvement" in grades.

Officials say the proportion of higher grades at the school has increased with three of the cohort of 67 students securing university places at Cambridge or Oxford.

Aimee-Leigh Cousins, 18, was overjoyed with her three A’s in English Literature, History and Maths.

Aimee-Leigh Cousins (40487271)

Miss Cousins said: “When I opened my results I actually could not believe I had managed to get 3 As, I was absolutely over the moon, as it meant I had managed to make it to my first choice university!

"I’m heading off to Magdalen College at Oxford University to study Classics.”

Katelyn Hall, 18, received B’s in French, History and Psychology and is now off to Nottingham University to study for a degree in social work.

Miss Hall said: “I was so nervous to open the email with my results but as soon as I did I felt such a huge weight lifted of my shoulders.

"I am extremely happy with my results as I feel they are a true reflection of the amount of work I have put in over the past two years."

Katelyn Hall (40487282)

She also attained a B in her EPQ and added: “I am very proud of this because I put so much time and effort into my project.

"I would also like to say a huge thank you too all of the teachers and staff at KES for their amazing support throughout my time at sixth form.”

Lily Sharratt-Davidson, 18, was ecstatic after finding out she gained A* in Maths, A in Physics, C in Chemistry, A* in her EPQ and a B in AS further Maths.

Miss Sharratt-Davidson said: “I was incredibly happy when I received my results and found that I had the necessary grades for my chosen University course.

"Because of all the complications this year, I was really unsure of how these results might turn out, however I feel that they are a fair estimate of what I may have achieved if the exams had gone underway.

"It was a very nice feeling after such a stressful time to be able to carry on with my higher education plans.

"I have been offered a place on a Masters Physics course at the University of Edinburgh, which I am overjoyed to have achieved the necessary grades for.

"KES has supported my sixth form journey with many extra-curricular activities that enhanced my application and experience within my subject.

"Undertaking an EPQ, as well as a residential Physics Bootcamp ran by Isaac Physics at Cambridge University has really helped to prepare me for higher education and independent study.”

Matthew Bowen (40487295)

Matthew Bowen, 18, was over the moon with his A*’s in Religious Studies and History and an A in Economics.

Mr Bowen said: “I was really delighted upon opening my results. It had been a long a stressful five months since we left school because of the pandemic, so it was very difficult to imagine what grades I might be awarded.

"I told myself I would be over the moon if I could just manage to achieve my grade requirements for university (AAA), so to get an A* was an added bonus.

"I shall now go on to study Theology and Religion at Mansfield College, University of Oxford.”

Jacob Biran (40487280)

Jacob Biran, 18, was the winner of the Royal Gold Medal this year for having the best A-level results in the sixth form.

He will be presented with the Royal Gold Medal by Her Majesty, The Queen, at Sandringham, next January, after achieving A*’s in Maths and Physics and A’s in Chemistry and Biology.

Mr Biran, who is going on to study medicine at Pembroke College, at Cambridge, said: “I am delighted to be receiving the Queen’s Gold Medal as its an award I have been determined to achieve since starting at KES seven years ago.

"I’ve wanted to be a doctor since I was very young and I’ve always wanted to go to Cambridge University.

"I would like to thank the whole sixth form team for helping me to achieve my goals."

