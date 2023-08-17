Hundreds of students across West Norfolk have today discovered their A-Level results, which will open the gateway for university or their chosen career.

Students at Downham Market Academy, Fakenham Academy, Swaffham’s Nicholas Hamond Academy and King Edward VII Academy, Springwood High School and The College of West Anglia in Lynn all get their results today.

National reports have suggested students should prepare themselves for lower grades this year and increased competition for university places.

Springwood students celebrate in 2022

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has said results will be similar to those before the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes after Covid led to an increase in top A-level grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

