A-Level Results Day 2019: Springwood High School

There's plenty to cheer about at Springwood High School this morning as staff and students celebrated an improved year of A-level results.

Seventy-eight per cent of papers received A* to C grades this year, up five per cent on last year.

And record numbers of students have won university places at Oxford or Cambridge, as well as to study medicine.

Springwood High School students celebrate their A-level successes (15275879)

Executive headteacher Andy Johnson said they were "fantastic results."

Onur Atalay said he was "chuffed" with his results – an A* and three A grades – which will take him to Durham University to read maths.

He said the school had been "absolutely amazing."

Onur Atalay and Finnegan Furey-King (15275871)

Meanwhile, Finnegan Furey-King is aiming to swap West Norfolk for Ireland with his grades, an A*, two As and a B.

He is hoping to head to University College Dublin, also to read mathematics, though he said his offer had yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere, the results came as a relief to Kristine Kulikova, who is now preparing to head to the University of East Anglia to study medicine.

She said: "I've been stressed all summer. I needed three As and one had to be in biology and that's the one I was really worried about."

Veronika Lapkuvska and Kristine Kulikova (15275873)

Another medical student, Rachel Ampomah, is heading to University College London with her three A grades.

She said she had been "really nervous" as she waited for her results and paid tribute to the school's support over the past seven years.

She said: "The opportunities you get here are really incredible."

Rachel Ampomah with her mum Claire (15275877)

Her mum Claire added: "I'm very proud. I always thought she would do it. She's worked hard."

Will Pocock, who is now heading to Cambridge to read English Literature after achieving three A grades, said: "I'm just really happy.

"I want to test myself as much as I can and there's no better place to do that."