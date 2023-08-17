Students at the College of West Anglia in Lynn celebrated receiving their A-level results, alongside friends, family, and staff.

This year, 63% of A-level students achieved grades A*-C, with an overall pass rate of 95% (grades A*-E) across all A-level programmes.

CWA vice principal curriculum and quality Kerry Heathcote said: “I am pleased that the efforts and hard work which has been shown by our students and teaching staff have been rewarded with strong grades across A-level, T-Level and vocational subjects.

College of West Anglia vice-principal Kerry Heathcote with Mikayla Temple

Thomas Howard, Dana Holhol and Charlotte Large on A Level results day at The College of West Anglia in Lynn

“To achieve a pass rate of 95% across all our A-level programmes is a testament to this. These are challenging qualifications, and we are delighted that our students can progress with confidence onto the next chapter in their lives, whether that be further study or employment. We wish them every success in their futures ahead.”

Mikayla Temple achieved one A and two Bs in their A-Level subjects Sociology, History and English Language and Literature.

Mikayla and Amelia Szajnowska met when they went to school together at Marshland High School, they have completed their A-levels together at CWA and they are both going to the University of Lincoln to continue their studies. Amelia is going to study English and Creative Writing and Mikayla will be studying English.

Amelia Szajnowska, left, and Mikayla Temple on A Level results day at The College of West Anglia in Lynn

Dana Hohol, Thomas Howard and Charlotte Large on A Level results day at The College of West Anglia in Lynn

Domminie Wright, programme manager for Health and Social Care said: “I am so pleased for both our first and second year Health and Social Care T-Level students who have received their results today, they have worked incredibly hard and congratulations to them all.”

College of West Anglia T-Level students celebrate their results with vice-principal Kerry Heathcote (centre) and tutors Domminie Wright (far left) and Kelly-Ann Neale (far right)

