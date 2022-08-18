Students at Lynn's College of West Anglia have been celebrating as they collect their A-Level results today, alongside friends, family and staff.

This year, 65 per cent of A-Level pupils achieved grades A*-C, with an overall pass rate of 98 per cent (A*-E).

CWA principal David Pomfret said they 'couldn't be prouder' of the students and what they had achieved.

A-level student Merry Clift at the College of West Anglia (58732451)

“I am pleased with the strong A-level results we have achieved this year," he said.

"To achieve a pass rate of 98 per cent is testament to the hard-work, dedication, and commitment of both our students and teaching staff.

"In addition, 65 per cent of all grades awarded were at grade C or above.

A-level student Ryan Crane outside the College of West Anglia. (58732511)

A-level students at the College of West Anglia receiving their results (58732531)

David Pomfret, principal of the College of West Anglia

College of West Anglia, King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

"We couldn’t be prouder of all that our students have achieved during their Covid disrupted time with us, and we wish them every success in their future endeavours, whether that be further study or employment.”