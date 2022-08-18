Staff and students have been on tenterhooks awaiting A-Level results this morning.

King Edward VII (KES) Academy recently joined the Inspiration Trust group of schools and caters to both secondary and A-Level students.

The academy has celebrated another year of level three success including 100 per cent pass rate in the new Cambridge Technical Sport and Physical Activity course.

Thomas Lawlor, gold award winner, with principal Sarah Hartshorn

This is the fourth successive year that 100 per cent of students achieved a place at university, an apprenticeship or full-time employment.

Sarah Hartshorn, principal at KES, said: "Our academy continues on our positive journey and this trajectory is reflected in our exam results this year.

"I am very proud of all our students, who have experienced an extremely difficult period of education over the last three years.

Aleksejs Kravcenko

"They have been focused and determined to succeed despite the many challenges that have been thrown at them and they have not faltered in their resolve.

"Over the past three years 100 per cent of our students have achieved a place either at university, an apprenticeship or full-time employment, an achievement we are confident will be repeated this year.

"It has been a privilege to work with these students and we wish them well for the future."

Left, Morgan Wilkin with Ruby Kirby.

Each year an exceptional student from is selected to receive the prestigious gold medal award from the Queen, and this year’s winner is Thomas Lawlor.

The school says Thomas has been an outstanding student throughout his time at KES Academy and is truly deserving of the award.

They added, his academic ability and excellent work ethic is unmatched and has led to him achieving one A* and three A grades.

Aleksejs Kravcenko, left, will be studying Computing and Creative Technologies at the University of East Anglia (UEA), with Will Scott who will study Sport, Physical Education and Health at UEA

"His passion for maths and computer science is abundantly clear and he has demonstrated this through significant self-study and further research to develop his knowledge further and push himself beyond the subject specifications."

Thomas has decided to take a gap year and will be applying in October to study Computer Science at Cambridge.

The school has also invited him to spend some of his time tutoring its current Year 13 students in maths, computer science and physics.

The staff have no doubt that whatever path he chooses, Thomas will be extremely successful.

Other individual successes include Tycjan Gaj who achieved three As and will be going to the University of York to study computer science, Ema Tomkova who achieved A*, A and B grades and will be studying history at King's College London.

Henry Newman achieved ABBC and will be studying biochemistry at Warwick, Aleksejs Kravcenko achieved ABBC and will be studying computing and creative technologies at the University of East Anglia and Ruby Kirby achieved grades of ABBC.

Callum Nichol said: "I hope to use these results to progress in the armed forces specifically the Royal Navy and Marines.

"School has gone by in a flash. One minute you're starting school, all of a sudden you're in sixth form and you've got your A-Level results. It's surreal.

"King Edward VII has been amazing, the teachers have been incredible, I couldn't ask for anything better."