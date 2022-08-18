A West Norfolk head teacher is over the moon with his students' A-Level results today.

With Springwood High School students heading to universities including Cambridge, Imperial, Leeds and even Groningen in the Netherlands, there were celebrations all round.

The teenagers were the first cohort to sit the usual exams after two years of Covid-hit education saw the 2020 and 2021 exams cancelled.

Jannis Koulman and Jake Parish with head teacher Andy Johnson, centre. Photo credit:Ian Burt (58735581)

Head teacher Andrew Johnson said: "I’m over the moon with the results at Springwood this year. They are a testament to the hard work of students and staff.

"STEM subjects, in particular, are a real strength at Springwood and this year was no exception with 43 per cent of students taking mathematics and sciences achieving A-A* which is a tribute both to their hard work and that of our committed, specialist staff.

This year’s figures saw 27 per cent of the cohort achieving A or A*, 57 per cent A* to B, 83 per cent A* to C and 99 per cent A* to E.

Head teacher Andrew Johnson with Jannis Koulman Photo credit:Ian Burt (58735575)

Jamie Warner-Lynn, director of sixth form studies, said: "At Springwood Sixth Form, our focus is on helping students to build an aspirational vision for their lives.

"With that in mind it is really pleasing to see them rewarded for their hard work and heading off to a range of exciting destinations, including scholarships with Disney and BAE, veterinary medicine and Classics and Law at Cambridge.

"We are really looking forward to seeing how these incredible young people develop their careers."

Jake Parish with head teacher Andrew Johnson Photo credit:Ian Burt (58735570)

Students Lucy Allen achieved A* and two As, Brianna Lee gained two As and a B and Jessica McKenzie got two A*s and an A and will all be studying Veterinary Medicine at university from the autumn.

Lucy said: "I’m really pleased with my results, I was just so happy.

"It was so good to see all the hard work had finally paid off.

Simona Pilmane Photo credit:Ian Burt (58735567)

"I’ve always wanted to be a vet since I was little, so I’m really excited.

"I’ve really enjoyed my time in the sixth form, and even though we had to work online during Covid, the teachers were great and we didn’t really miss out."

Roger Livesey, chair of governors at Springwood, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, said: "We are proud of each and every one of our students who have achieved great things despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Jack Wils on, centre with proud parents Fiona and Tony, will go to King's College, London. (58735426)

"I am immensely proud of our sixth form pastoral team and teachers of sixth form who have maintained the highest aspirations for our students and supported them in achieving these goals despite the adverse circumstances."

With four A*s, Zara Bek is heading to Cambridge to study Classics.

Jake Parrish achieved two As and an A* and is also heading to Cambridge, and will be reading Law.

Diego Musu is going to the University of East Anglia to study History. (58735429)

Zara said: "I was quite relieved as I thought I’d missed out on at least two of the grades I needed but it turned out I’d actually done best in those two subjects.

"I’m very excited about going to Cambridge, but I’ve enjoyed my time at Springwood and the teaching has been good."

Twins Bento and Jose Rodrigues are both heading to Leeds to study Computer Science with Mathematics.

Staff, students and parents collect results at Springwood High School. (58735438)

Simona Pilmane has four A*s and is accepted at Imperial College, London, to study Engineering while Harvey Gray is reading Biology at Bristol University.

Student Jannis Koulman was awarded four A*s and will be travelling to the Netherlands to study at the University of Groningen.

Sophie Tucker has two A*s and an A which sees her take up an apprenticeship with Disney.

Jessica McKenzie and Lucy Allen Photo credit:Ian Burt (58735584)

Sophie said: "I was quite shocked as I didn’t feel the exams went well, but they obviously did.

"I’m really excited about the apprenticeship at Disney.

"It’s in market research and data analysis, so I’ll get to learn on the job.

Staff and students were on tenterhooks awaiting results. (58735435)

"It’ll be in Hammersmith, so I’ll be moving to live in the centre of London. "I’m really looking forward to it."

Shae Akerman, right, with proud mum Libby wants to do something creative and is heading to Lincoln University. (58735432)

Alfie Bakal from Snettisham is happy to go to study at Bournemouth University. (58735441)

