Hundreds of students across West Norfolk will today discover their A-Level results, which will open the gateway for university or their chosen career.

In national reports, students have been told to prepare themselves for lower grades this year and increased competition for university places.

Last year, grades surged to a record high after exams were cancelled for a second year in a row due to Covid-19.

We can expect to hear from the following schools throughout the day:

College of West Anglia, Lynn

Downham Market Academy

Fakenham Academy

King Edward VII Academy, Lynn

Nicholas Hamond Academy, Swaffham

Springwood High School

The cohort of students collecting their results today 'has been more disrupted than any set of students since the second world war', said Geoff Barton, who is general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders.

He said: "They have spent the past two-and-a-half years under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic which has had a massively disruptive impact on their learning.

“Their teachers have worked very hard to support them during this time, and adaptations were also made to this year’s exams to try to mitigate the learning disruption in as much as this is possible, including pitching grading standards at a midway point between those of last year and those of 2019 when exams were last taken.

“However, it remains the case that the impact on learning and results is likely to be uneven depending on how different schools, colleges and communities have been affected.

“This is why it is so important to focus on supporting students to progress to the next stage of their lives, in higher education or work-based training, rather than to fixate too heavily on distinctions between grades both within this year’s cohort and compared to other years, particularly as this year’s grading standards are different from those both during and before the pandemic."

A-level entries are up 4.2 per cent this year, partly because of the increase in the 18-year-old cohort, he said.

Students who miss out on the grades needed for their first-choice university can use the Clearing system to find a course.

There will be regular updates from the schools in our area on this page throughout the day.