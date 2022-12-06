A man appeared in court after he was caught swerving while drink-driving.

Michael Carter, 60, of Torigni Avenue, Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire, admitted to driving a vehicle above the alcohol limit.

He appeared at Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday, with prosecutor Lily Orr telling the court that Carter was driving a white BMW along Knight's Hill in Lynn on Wednesday, October 26.

Michael Carter appeared in Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday. Picture: iStock

Police officers saw Carter swerving and made him pull over.

A roadside breathalyser test was conducted with a reading of 118mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mcg.

Carter is a man of previous good character with no convictions.

His solicitor Andrew Cogan said: "This defendant has done a lot of thinking about what happened that day."

Mr Cogan explained that Carter was looking for a safe space to go to and thought that driving back home would be a good idea.

"A moment of madness turned into a nightmare," said Mr Cogan.

"He is beside himself with remorse."

Carter was disqualified from driving for 28 months and fined £1,666 with an added victim surcharge of £660 and court costs of £105.