Running a total of 80 kilometres in one month sounds tough in itself.

Taking on that challenge dressed in a Pink Panther outfit added to the size of the task for Lynn fundraiser Jenny Beake.

She completed at least mile a day in fancy dress in aid of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity supporting bereaved UK Forces children.

Jenny raised more than £800 for the charity and visited the office at the North Lynn Industrial Estate on Tuesday to see how the funds are being used.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers founder Nikki Scott said: "We’re enormously grateful to Jenny for selecting us as the charity to support in her Month of May Marathon and, on behalf of the whole charity, I’d like to say thank you.

"Over the years we’ve seen supporters complete the distance in a variety of ways, from walking in flip-flops to a marathon march, which is what makes it fun to be a part of.

"I have to say, completing it dressed as the Pink Panther is a first though. Jenny raised an enormous amount of the money for the charity, that will go towards helping us reach our goal to support every bereaved armed forces child in the UK!”

Hayley Studd, Jenny Beake and Nikki Scott

The charity was set up in 2010 after Nikki’s husband and father to her two children, Corporal Lee Scott, was killed in Afghanistan the previous year.

Its Lynn headquarters can be found at 21 Bergen Way.