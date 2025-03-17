A Lynn drama teacher celebrated his impending retirement after 39 years in the profession with a gripping production of The 39 Steps.

Alun Bliss chose to stage the Hitchcock classic with a small cast of just four sixth formers from Springwood High School in Lynn, along with a supporting backstage crew of students, which included three assistant stage managers from Year 8.

The play tells the story of a man who witnesses a murder and must then escape both the killers and the police, as he attempts to clear his name.

The production was based on the well-known 1935 Alfred Hitchcock thriller. Picture: Ian Burt

Gracie Ashley, from Year 13, took the title role of protagonist Richard Hannay, while Keira Plume in Year 12 played the different women that he encounters, and Maggie Bartrum and Ava Freer – both Year 13 – were Clowns one and two.

Mr Bliss, who joined Springwood in 1991, said: “I deliberately went back to the very first idea, where a small group of sixth formers asked me to direct a play.

“Doing a small cast production and working with a small cast and crew seemed perfect.

“It was only through looking for photos of past productions that I realised that this was probably the 39th production in my 39th year of teaching."

More than 300 people attended the production, which took place in the Springwood Drama Studio over three consecutive nights and was based on the well-known 1935 Alfred Hitchcock thriller.

Mr Bliss added: “It was thoroughly enjoyed by all, with many commenting upon the quality of the acting and the overall theatricality.

“Several enjoyed the train scene and the variety of characters created.

“Most commented upon the versatility of the actors and the imaginative use of the space.”

The closing performance was followed by a speech from Pete Cuss, assistant head at Springwood.

“Pete Cuss said a few kind words to mark my last production after the final performance,” Mr Bliss said.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to stay at the school. There are always new challenges to keep us busy.”

However, it won’t be the final curtain for Mr Bliss, who intends to continue to tread the boards in retirement.

“I am looking forward to giving more time to things like travel and playing music, but will probably do plenty of theatre work,” he said. “I will probably do some Theatre in Education projects.”