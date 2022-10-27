A pop-up market in The Place today is full of small busineses selling unique and quirky products.

Organised by Kelly Ranger, who runs mobile business Rockers and Hippies, the pop-up market will be a weekly feature every Thursday at the Discover King’s Lynn business hub The Place.

Kelly said: "The Place has given small local business a space to sell from.

"I want to revive my home town and bring some individuality to it with quirky small businesses.

"Everybody's good value here and people can find a gift that is a little bit different which is what I want to bring to Lynn.

"My vision is to promote and support small local businesses as it's really important."

Stall holders present today make their own crafts including Daniela Tucker from Terrington St John, who started her business during lockdown and makes White Gables Honey.

Julia Preston is a silversmith making hand made vintage and modern jewellery.

Lucy Wratten runs Lou's Crafts with uniquely made signs and decorations.

Tarot readings are on offer from Mystic Will for something a bit different.

Portugese traditional baking by Anna Ferreira's Sweet Spoon offers sweet treats.

Joann Sands sells homemade jewellery and crystals and Janette Elsegood makes silk flower memorial pots with artificial flowers that look real.

Little Wax Boutique offers more than a hundred scented wax melts with Halloween and Christmas scents also on offer.

The pop-up market will be at The Place every Thursday between 10am and 3pm.