In his first weekly column since the General Election, MP James Wild reflects on last week’s results…

After six weeks of campaigning and a 5am declaration of my general election result, I was pleased to be able to catch up on some sleep and enjoy Festival Too at the weekend before getting back to work.

First item of business was meeting QEH’s chairman and chief executive to review plans for the new hospital. Following that I have written to the new health secretary, urging him to make sure QEH remains a priority scheme and approve the business case for the new multi-storey car park so we can get going on the works.

MP James Wild joined the crowds at Festival Too on Friday evening. Picture: Ian Ward

While there is no denying it was a tough election, I am delighted to have been re-elected to represent North West Norfolk. My campaign focused on my track record over the last four and a half years helping constituents and as the strong local voice on QEH and many other issues. I am very grateful voters put their trust in me again to speak up for their priorities.

It was an extremely disappointing result overall for my party and I met many people during the campaign who were frustrated and disillusioned with parts of our record. Too often we failed to deliver on our pledges. So as we begin the process of rebuilding, it is important we focus on issues people are concerned about and show we have the vision and practical plans to deal with them.

Locally, the political make-up has changed significantly and I will work constructively with new MPs regardless of party where we have common interests such as the new hospital, transport, or access to dentists.

Reflecting on the outcome of the election, though, it is striking that Labour has secured two thirds of MPs despite only winning a third of the overall vote. Next week, we will have the new government’s King’s Speech setting out their policy agenda. Where they put forward sensible ideas then I expect my party to welcome them while providing the challenge and scrutiny that is essential.

However, we are already seeing attempts to lay the ground for increasing taxes. This is despite Labour’s pledges during the campaign not to put up taxes. Contrary to the picture the new chancellor has tried to paint, the economy is growing, has low unemployment, inflation at two per cent, and increasing wages. So pretending to have discovered things are worse than expected to justify tax rises won’t wash.

Over the last Parliament, I dealt with 30,000 individual cases on issues from pensions, NHS, and more. It was great to meet so many people I’d helped when out door-knocking. This is a vital part of the role of an MP and one I prioritise. So if you think I can help then please get in touch - James.wild.mp@parliament.uk

As well as casework, I’ve also visited many schools, charities, businesses, and other groups. If you would like me to visit and see how I can support you then please contact me.

Finally, I want to assure you I will continue to represent all my constituents regardless of how they voted and be the strong local voice for North West Norfolk.