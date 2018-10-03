A real success story for Howard Junior youngsters

Howard Junior School pupils with their summer reading challenge certificates. (4477916)

Gaywood Library’s children’s librarian has presented Howard Junior School pupils with summer reading challenge certificates.

Headteacher Gregory Hill said: “We have Norfolk’s only reading rabbits called Biscuit and Bramble. They are trained reading rabbits and have raised literacy standards at our school.

“Biscuit and Bramble hosted the assembly which librarian, Eleanor, has never experienced before. Howard Junior School also gave pupils another certificate and an amazing assembly too.”

