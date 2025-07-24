Home   News   Article

North Wootton Academy ‘rock stars’ celebrate musical way to master maths

By Sue Irving
Published: 14:56, 24 July 2025

A first ‘Times Table Rockstars Festival’ was held at a West Norfolk school combining music and mathematics in a unique celebration of learning.

The event at North Wootton Academy was the school’s way of recognising a highly successful year using TT Rockstars, a fun and engaging online platform that helps children master their multiplication tables.

The programme has had a real impact at the school, with Year 4 pupils achieving an impressive average score of 23 out of 25 in their recent statutory multiplication check.

Principal James Grimsby with The Gliders. Picture: Ian Burt
Principal James Grimsby with The Gliders. Picture: Ian Burt

Throughout the year, pupils have taken part in exciting teacher-versus-pupil battles using the website, helping to build confidence and motivation.

To mark the end of a great year, the school went all out with a rock-themed festival. Pupils and staff dressed up in their best rock star outfits, and the excitement peaked with a live performance from The Gliders – a talented Year 9 rock band from Lynn’s Springwood High School. The band played in front of an audience of more than 300 enthusiastic pupils.

James Grimsby, North Wootton Academy principal, said: “TT Rockstars is a great way of getting children motivated to learn this essential part of their mathematics.

Pupils enjoy the festival event. Picture: Ian Burt
“If we can inspire them even more through holding a proper rock concert at school, it’s only going to improve this area of home learning. We are so grateful to The Gliders for agreeing to perform and hope to make this an annual tradition.”

Guitars, bandanas and lots of attitude. Picture: Ian Burt
Festival fun at the academy. Picture: Ian Burt
Rock star costumes for the staff. Picture: Ian Burt
Pupils showing their appreciation. Picture: Ian Burt
The Gliders played to more than 300 enthusiastic pupils. Picture: Ian Burt
A rocking time at North Wootton Academy. Picture: Ian Burt
Musical way to learn your times tables. Picture: Ian Burt
The Gliders entertained at the rock-themed festival. Picture: Ian Burt
Pupils enjoy a rocking end-of-term event. Picture: Ian Burt
Excitement at North Wootton Academy's musical event. Picture: Ian Burt
