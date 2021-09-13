Danielle Booth is to open her business for pampering pooches when Golden Paws Dog Salon opens its doors.

Offering various treatments to dogs who like to be a little bit spoiled this new salon will do the trick.

Aged 21, Danielle has rented commercial premises at Shield Park and will be opening her new business next Monday, September 20.

Danielle Booth, owner of Golden Paws dog salon. (50975881)

Danielle said:" My business goal is to make the grooming experience more like going to a salon. There will be spa days and people can make appointments to book a treatment."

Customers can drop their dogs off at the salon, go off and do a little bit of shopping in Lynn and then come back later to collect. She encourages people to bring their puppies in to get used to being at the salon.

Danielle said : "I offer three main packages for dogs plus a puppy package. There is a bath and brush, a bath brush and tidy where I also trim hair, and a full groom which includes clipping and styling."

Danielle has undertaken a training course and has had experience working alongside groomers in Heacham and this has given her the experience and confidence to set up on her own.

She said: "I tailor the grooming plan so that if dogs are nervous I can work with the dog and put their welfare first. I work around the dogs and what the owner wants."

So if you fancy getting your dog treated and enjoy a little rest, your dog will be in safe hands.

For more information go to: info@goldenpaws.uk

Facebook: Golden Paws Dog salon

Instagram: Goldenpaws_salon