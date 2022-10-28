Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Take a first look inside King's Lynn's new restaurant, The Street

By Jenny Beake
Published: 19:05, 28 October 2022
 | Updated: 20:07, 28 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A new bar and restaurant opened officially today (Friday) in Lynn High Street.

The Street launched with its lunchtime service and a new team of staff led by manager Melissa Rix and restauranter Stacey Martin, who runs the business with Josh Green, owner of The Barn in Terrington St John.

Shoppers who had popped into the venue were pleased with the new social space.

Staff team Gracie Wenn, Nicole Newham, Molly Rix, Callum Allard, Connor Towler and manager Melissa Dix.
Staff team Gracie Wenn, Nicole Newham, Molly Rix, Callum Allard, Connor Towler and manager Melissa Dix.

Sue Dewing, who was visiting with her mother Brenda Grundy, from Lynn, said: "It is very spacious and ideal for a wheelchair.

"We are loyal followers of Josh from The Barn and we saw they were having a grand opening so wanted to pop in to support them."

Enjoying a delicious looking cheeseboard were Jenny and Peter Fitzgerald from Lynn and she said: "We saw it in the paper and we believe in supporting local restaurants and we like to eat out."

The restaurant is spacious with pink floral displays
The restaurant is spacious with pink floral displays

Manager Melissa Rix was pleased with the opening and is confident the venue will be getting busier by next weekend.

She said: "We've had lots of walk-ins and hope to be busy next weekend. People can pre-book online.

"Staff have embraced the opening and are passionate about the venue."

The interior of The Street, owned by Josh Green from The Barn, Terrington St John
The interior of The Street, owned by Josh Green from The Barn, Terrington St John
Callum Allard hosts front of house
Callum Allard hosts front of house
Zee Akhtar, centre, is a supervisor at The Street
Zee Akhtar, centre, is a supervisor at The Street
The lunch menu offers charcuterie and cheeseboards among other delicious nibbles
The lunch menu offers charcuterie and cheeseboards among other delicious nibbles
The restaurant was described as 'lovely' by customers who were first through the doors today
The restaurant was described as 'lovely' by customers who were first through the doors today
The interior is spacious with additional seating in the extension
The interior is spacious with additional seating in the extension
The spacious eaterie is accessible for wheelchair users
The spacious eaterie is accessible for wheelchair users
Staff are trained in cocktails and offer wine by the glass
Staff are trained in cocktails and offer wine by the glass
Customers eat at the restaurant for the first time
Customers eat at the restaurant for the first time
The venue officially opens in the High Street
The venue officially opens in the High Street

The lunchtime menu offers nibbles, charcuterie, olives and cheese and they plan to run events including cocktail sessions.

The decor is luxurious fabric chairs, pink flower displays, a flower wall for customers to take selfies at #ThePlace with a bright extension towards the rear of the venue with further seating.

Business Kings Lynn Jenny Beake
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE