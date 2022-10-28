A new bar and restaurant opened officially today (Friday) in Lynn High Street.

The Street launched with its lunchtime service and a new team of staff led by manager Melissa Rix and restauranter Stacey Martin, who runs the business with Josh Green, owner of The Barn in Terrington St John.

Shoppers who had popped into the venue were pleased with the new social space.

Staff team Gracie Wenn, Nicole Newham, Molly Rix, Callum Allard, Connor Towler and manager Melissa Dix.

Sue Dewing, who was visiting with her mother Brenda Grundy, from Lynn, said: "It is very spacious and ideal for a wheelchair.

"We are loyal followers of Josh from The Barn and we saw they were having a grand opening so wanted to pop in to support them."

Enjoying a delicious looking cheeseboard were Jenny and Peter Fitzgerald from Lynn and she said: "We saw it in the paper and we believe in supporting local restaurants and we like to eat out."

The restaurant is spacious with pink floral displays

Manager Melissa Rix was pleased with the opening and is confident the venue will be getting busier by next weekend.

She said: "We've had lots of walk-ins and hope to be busy next weekend. People can pre-book online.

"Staff have embraced the opening and are passionate about the venue."

The interior of The Street, owned by Josh Green from The Barn, Terrington St John

Callum Allard hosts front of house

Zee Akhtar, centre, is a supervisor at The Street

The lunch menu offers charcuterie and cheeseboards among other delicious nibbles

The restaurant was described as 'lovely' by customers who were first through the doors today

The interior is spacious with additional seating in the extension

The spacious eaterie is accessible for wheelchair users

Staff are trained in cocktails and offer wine by the glass

Customers eat at the restaurant for the first time

The venue officially opens in the High Street

The lunchtime menu offers nibbles, charcuterie, olives and cheese and they plan to run events including cocktail sessions.

The decor is luxurious fabric chairs, pink flower displays, a flower wall for customers to take selfies at #ThePlace with a bright extension towards the rear of the venue with further seating.