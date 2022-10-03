Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Night Shelter holds reception to thank volunteers ahead of reopening for winter

By Lucy Carter
Published: 16:22, 03 October 2022
 | Updated: 16:47, 03 October 2022

A reception was held in Lynn’s town hall to thank a group of volunteers for their hard work.

Volunteers at the Lynn night shelter came together on Wednesday to celebrate their work helping the homeless in and around the town ahead of its re-opening next week.

The night shelter runs during the winter and provides accommodation and food to those who need it.

Night Shelter Volunteers Reception with King's Lynn Mayor Lesley Bambridge at King's Lynn Town hall.
Coordinator Lucy McKitterick said: “We just want to say a big thank you to all of our volunteers who help us.

“We’re only here because of our volunteers who give a lot of their time.”

West Norfolk’s mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge, a volunteer herself hosted the evening.

If you want to become a volunteer, the next information evening is on Tuesday, October 11 at 7pm at St John’s Church in the Walks.

