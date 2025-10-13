A day of big celebration was a fitting way for university students to mark their graduation.

Lynn’s University Centre West Anglia (UcWA) proudly commended the achievements of its graduating students at the annual ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony, held at Lynn Minster, brought together students, families, friends and staff to recognise the dedication, resilience and hard work of those completing higher education courses across a range of subjects.

Graduates of 2025 celebrating their success! Picture: College of West Anglia

Following the formal proceedings, graduates took part in a traditional academic procession through the town centre. Wearing their gowns and caps, they were warmly applauded by members of the public, marking the town’s pride in their accomplishments.

In all, 91 students from 12 different programmes were celebrated.

Principal David Pomfret said: “It’s a fantastic day to celebrate the higher education opportunities that the College of West Anglia now provides.

Students take a stroll through Lynn town centre. Picture: College of West Anglia

“The fact we can offer such a diverse and high-quality range of higher education locally is due to the successful partnerships we have established with Anglia Ruskin University, the University of Huddersfield and the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.

“We are committed to higher education and raising aspirations, meeting local employer skills needs and providing greater opportunities for everyone."

Tim Heads, winner of the outstanding student award, said: "Being named outstanding student is an incredible honour, but what means the most to me is the journey that all the graduates have shared to get here.

“This achievement isn’t just mine - it belongs to everyone who’s supported, taught and believed in me along the way.

Tim Heads receiving the outstanding student award from Paul O'Shea. Picture: College of West Anglia

“Our tutors have been the wind beneath our wings, our families have kept us grounded, and my fellow students have made every challenge worthwhile. We’ve grown together, learned together and shone together. I know that this is only the beginning.”

Iracema Amaral, who gave the vote of thanks, added: "It’s an honour to represent the graduating class of 2025.

“The past few years have been transformative - not just in what we’ve learnt academically, but in how we’ve grown as people.

Veterinary nursing graduates led by Simon Williams RVN, member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, to recite the Veterinary Nurse Professional Declaration. Picture: College of West Anglia

“Our tutors and mentors have encouraged us to think deeply, act with empathy, and understand that real change often begins quietly, through awareness and kindness.

“I’m proud to be a part of a community that continues to learn from one another and strives to make a positive difference in the world.”

Assistant principals Rob Petto and Paul O'Shea, principal David Pomfret, vice principal Kerry Heathcote and Paul Harrison, vice principal. Picture: College of West Anglia

Following the ceremony, the graduates and their guests continued their celebrations at UcWA’s Lynn campus, with excitement for the future as they take their next steps.