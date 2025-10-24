Life has been sweet for a couple who first met in a confectionery shop 63 years ago.

On October 9, Ryan and Margaret Hall, of South Wootton, celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary in style with a spa weekend.

It was love at first sight for the couple, who first met in a Gaywood sweet shop back in 1962.

Ryan, aged 20 at the time, was working at the shop when he saw 18-year-old Margaret pop in to get some items for a friend.

“It was on a Sunday morning and I was with my mother,” Margaret said.

“I went to get some sausages, they sold things other than sweets too, and they did not have any in.

Margaret and Ryan Hall on their wedding day on October 9, 1965

“The next day, Ryan came to deliver the sausages, and he asked me out.”

Three years later, the pair got married in St Faith’s Church in Gaywood.

For 35 years, Ryan, now 83, worked as a car sales manager at Swan Street Motors on the Hardwick Retail Park.

He now works part-time at Roythorne and Son garage in North Wootton.

The pair say "being tolerant" is the key to a long and happy marriage

Margaret worked at fashion shop Howard’s on St James Street in Lynn before earning her degree and working at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital as an occupational therapist.

Ryan and Margaret went on to have three children, Shane, Tremayne and Lorraine, and also have five grandchildren.

They both expressed their delight that they received a card from the King and Queen for the momentous event.

Margaret said that the secret to a long and happy marriage is “being tolerant”.

“We just work things out,” Ryan added.

Margaret said: “We never really fall out like people do. We have a spurt for about five minutes, then we talk like nothing happened.

“These days, a lot of people give up when they could have had a good marriage.”