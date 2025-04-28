The owners of a new coffee shop and takeaway say they are “so excited” after opening their doors.

Ender and Lucy Çapat welcomed customers to their business, Dough Re Mi, on Wootton Road in Gaywood today.

The husband and wife duo expanded from Ender’s Bakehouse, hoping to give people “a taste of Italy” with their breakfasts, burgers, handmade pizzas, sandwiches and a variety of sides.

Dough Re Mi has opened on Wootton Road in Gaywood. Pictures: Dough Re Mi

“We are so excited to open and welcome customers to our new coffee shop and takeaway,” Lucy said.

“It has always been a dream of ours to open our own place and serve up amazing food.”

The business is open from 7.30am until 6.30pm, Monday to Thursday, and 7:30am until 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The business serves a variety of food including pizzas