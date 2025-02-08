An array of dishes from around the world graced the tables when Priory Rotary’s Satellite Club organised a gourmet tasting event at South Wootton Village Hall.

More than 80 people enjoyed a wide-ranging selection of foods from India, Italy, Lithuania, Morocco, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, the Sudan, Syria and Ukraine.

The food was generously provided by King’s Lynn Priory Rotary members and friends, who were only too pleased to wear national dress and showcase some of their national dishes.

Dishing up at the Rotary gourmet tasting event. Pictures: Rimantas Paskevicius

The event was a fundraiser for the Adaptive Sports Hub (ASH) project at Lynnsport to support those who need help in accessing activities which will help keep them fit, active and have fun at the same time.

Food from around the world. Picture: Rimantas Paskevicius

The building will be fully accessible with first-class changing facilities, space for adapted sports, a sensory room and a social area. Space will be rented out to charities and organisations for example Little Discoverers, Little Miracles, Pelicans Hockey Club and hopefully more.

Showcasing a selection of national dishes. Picture: Rimantas Paskevicius

Katie Fisher, on behalf of ASH, thanked everyone who attended and contributed to the event and said: “The Priory Rotary Club provided a wonderful evening and we really appreciate their efforts in aid of this major project.”

A selection of the gourmet food. Picture: Rimantas Paskevicius

Those behind the project look forward to welcoming people to the hub in about three years’ time and local support is welcome.